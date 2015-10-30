Oct 30 Abbvie Inc :
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.13
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.74
* Says "are well-positioned to deliver robust eps growth in
2015 and beyond"
* Q3 global humira sales up 19.6 percent on operational
basis, or 12.1 percent including impact of foreign exchange rate
fluctuations
* Says is raising adjusted earnings per share guidance for
FY 2015 to $4.26 to $4.28
* Says GAAP earnings per share guidance for FY 2015 is $3.16
to $3.18
* Expects to deliver double-digit adjusted earnings per
share growth on average through 2020; guides to total company
sales of about $37 billion in 2020
* Says targeting 2020 global Humira sales of more than $18
billion and Imbruvica revenue of approximately $5 billion
* Sees 2016 adjusted earnings per share of $4.90 to $5.10
* Declared increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.57 per
share from $0.51 per share, beginning with dividend payable on
Feb. 16, 2016
* Q3 worldwide sales $5.94 billion, up 18.4 percent
* Fy 2015 earnings per share view $4.24 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.08, revenue view $5.89
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
