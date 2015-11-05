BRIEF-Dapulse says it raised $25 mln in its series B round, bringing its total funding to $34.1 mln
* Dapulse says it raised $25 million in its series b round, bringing its total funding to $34.1 million Source text for Eikon:
Nov 5 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India cenbank says banks' cash balances 3.80 trln rupees on Oct 31
* RBI: average daily cash reserve requirement 3.68 trln rupees for two weeks ending Nov 13 Source text: bit.ly/1GMBzPe (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Dapulse says it raised $25 million in its series b round, bringing its total funding to $34.1 million Source text for Eikon:
* Confirms share purchase agreement (SPA) with Namib Gate Holdings Proprietary Ltd to acquire 5,541,480 Redefine shares and 375,280 EPP shares has been executed by both parties
April 6 Bank holding company PacWest Bancorp said on Thursday it would buy CU Bancorp in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $705 million.