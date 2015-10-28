UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 28 Competition Commission Of Singapore:
* Investigated Asia Pacific Breweries (Singapore) for supplying draught beer to retail outlets solely on exclusive basis
* Asia Pacific Breweries (Singapore) (APBS) has since provided Competition Commission Of Singapore (CCS) with a voluntary commitment to cease its outlet-exclusivity practice
* Change in APBS's practices to be applicable to draught beer contracts entered with retailers on and after 28 Dec 2015
* As voluntary commitment adequately addresses CCS's concerns, CCS has ceased its investigation
* Moving forward, APBS will not impose outlet-exclusivity conditions in its supply of draught beer contracts to retailers Source text: (bit.ly/1Wi16S6)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.