Dec 2 Comscore :
* For holiday season-to-date, $27.9 billion has been spent
online, a 6 percent increase
* Cyber Monday reached $2.28 billion in desktop online
spending, up 12 percent
* Total digital spend on Cyber Monday reached $3.12 billion
versus $2.59 billion spent last year
* Mobile commerce estimated to account for 27 percent of
total digital commerce on Cyber Monday, with $838 million spent
via smartphones, tablets
* Amazon ranked as the most visited online retail property
on Cyber Monday, followed by WalMart, ebay, Target and Best Buy
* "Looking optimistic that the success of black friday
weekend and Cyber Monday will carry on throughout the rest of
the season"
* For five-day period from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday,
online buying from desktop computers totaled $7.20 billion, up
10 percent
Further company coverage: