Dec 2 Comscore :

* For holiday season-to-date, $27.9 billion has been spent online, a 6 percent increase

* Cyber Monday reached $2.28 billion in desktop online spending, up 12 percent

* Total digital spend on Cyber Monday reached $3.12 billion versus $2.59 billion spent last year

* Mobile commerce estimated to account for 27 percent of total digital commerce on Cyber Monday, with $838 million spent via smartphones, tablets

* Amazon ranked as the most visited online retail property on Cyber Monday, followed by WalMart, ebay, Target and Best Buy

* "Looking optimistic that the success of black friday weekend and Cyber Monday will carry on throughout the rest of the season"

* For five-day period from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday, online buying from desktop computers totaled $7.20 billion, up 10 percent Further company coverage: