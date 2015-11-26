Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 26 Ola:
* Ola appoints Rajiv Bansal as CFO
* Bansal to join co from Jan, 2016
* Bansal was former CFO at Infosys and is currently advisor to the CEO
* Mitesh Shah, Ola's current CFO to lead strategic finance initiatives (Bengaluru newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order