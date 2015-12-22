Dec 22 Reserve Bank of India:

* India cbank: 14 states raise 120.25 billion rupees via loans, above targeted 117.75 billion rupees

* India cbank: cut off on Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Jharkhand, Manipur, Odisha at 8.25 percent

* India cbank: cut off on Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh , Tamil Nadu, Telangana, West Bengal at 8.27 percent

* India cbank: cut off on Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra at 8.26 percent

* India cbank: cut off on Kerala at 8.24 percent Source text: (bit.ly/1Oi5QCx) (Bengaluru newsroom)