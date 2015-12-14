Dec 14 Amgen Inc says
* Amgen reacquires all product rights to prolia (denosumab),
xgeva (denosumab) and vectibix (panitumumab) from GSK in 48
countries
* Amgen Inc says will make undisclosed milestone payments to
GSK on signing and on successful transition of products back to
Amgen
* Amgen Inc says will book all product sales following
transition of products back to Amgen
* Amgen Inc says anticipates transaction to be accretive to
adjusted earnings in 2017
* Amgen Inc says GSK will continue to hold license and sell
and distribute products for an interim transition period that
will vary by country
* Amgen Inc Says majority of markets are planned to be
transitioned back to Amgen within a 12 month period
