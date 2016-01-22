BRIEF-Zoetis to acquire Nexvet for US$6.72 in Cash Per Share
* Zoetis to acquire Nexvet Biopharma, an innovator in monoclonal antibody therapies for companion animals
Jan 22 General Electric Co :
* GE Capital signed $157 billion of dispositions in 2015, on track to submit application for SIFI de-designation in 1Q'16
* GE Capital on track for about $18 billion dividend in 2016
* GE Capital Tier 1 common ratio estimate of 14.5 percent at Q4-end versus. 13.7 percent at Q3-end
* Q4 GE Capital revenue $2.59 billion, down 11 percent
* GE Capital ENI, excluding liquidity including discontinued operations of $166.9 billion as of Q4-end versus. $363 billion last year Source text (invent.ge/1QiWuKv) Further company coverage:
April 13 Wells Fargo & Co posted flat quarterly earnings on Thursday and warned its costs would remain elevated as the fallout from a sales practices scandal continues to impact the third-largest U.S. bank.