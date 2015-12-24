EU's Tusk says Greece, lenders close to concluding bailout review
ATHENS, April 5 Greece and its international lenders are close to concluding a long-stalled bailout review, EU Council President Donald Tusk said on Wednesday.
Dec 23 Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority
* Puerto rico electric power authority (prepa) and creditors agree to financial restructuring plan
* Amends restructuring support agreement to include agreement with monoline bond insurers
* Plan includes agreement with bond insurance subsidiaries of assured guaranty ltd, national public finance guarantee corp
* Reached agreement with creditors holding about 70 percent of its financial debt on plan to execute its financial restructuring
* Amended rsa provides prepa 5 year debt service relief of more than $700 million, reduction in prepa's principal debt burden of more than $600 million
* Amended rsa provides prepa up to $462 million of surety capacity to be provided at transaction close
LONDON, April 5 European shares gained slightly on Wednesday as higher oil prices and deals boosted energy stocks, with investors cheering improved synergies from an oil services takeover.
BEIJING, April 5 China central bank will pursue a crack down on illegal fund transfers via underground banks and offshore companies, it said in a statement posted on its website on Wednesday.