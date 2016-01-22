BRIEF-Zoetis to acquire Nexvet for US$6.72 in Cash Per Share
* Zoetis to acquire Nexvet Biopharma, an innovator in monoclonal antibody therapies for companion animals
Jan 22 GE :
* Q4 industrial segment orders $32.5 billion, up 3 percent
* Q4 industrial segment revenue $31.4 billion, down 1 percent
* Q4 industrial segment operating profit $5.5 billion, down 8 percent
* GE's Immelt says GE executed well in a slow growth environment
* GE's Immelt says backlog grew to $315 billion with Alstom in Q4
* GE's Immelt says "reaffirming the goals we have laid out for 2016"Source text: invent.ge/1QiWuKv Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Zoetis to acquire Nexvet Biopharma, an innovator in monoclonal antibody therapies for companion animals
April 13 Wells Fargo & Co posted flat quarterly earnings on Thursday and warned its costs would remain elevated as the fallout from a sales practices scandal continues to impact the third-largest U.S. bank.