July 29 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC says of the 21 people with confirmed or suspected Guillain Barré syndrome, one person died after developing severe Thrombocytopenia

* U.S. CDC says 21 people with confirmed or suspected Guillain-Barré syndrome in Puerto Rico had evidence of Zika virus infection or flavivirus infection

* U.S. CDC says Zika has been diagnosed in 5,582 people, including 672 pregnant women, in Puerto Rico, according to a new report

* U.S. CDC says of the 672 pregnant women, 441 (66 percent) experienced symptoms of Zika and 231 (34 percent) had no symptoms Source - bit.ly/2ajJnM4