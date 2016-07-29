July 29 (Reuters) -
* U.S. CDC says of the 21 people with confirmed or suspected
Guillain Barré syndrome, one person died after developing severe
Thrombocytopenia
* U.S. CDC says Zika has been diagnosed in 5,582 people,
including 672 pregnant women, in Puerto Rico, according to a new
report
* U.S. CDC says of the 672 pregnant women, 441 (66 percent)
experienced symptoms of Zika and 231 (34 percent) had no
symptoms
Source - bit.ly/2ajJnM4
