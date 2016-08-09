Mylan says being investigated over EpiPen practices
Jan 30 Mylan NV said on Monday U.S. antitrust authorities had launched an investigation into its EpiPen emergency allergy treatment.
Aug 8 Mesoblast Ltd
* Phase 2 trial of mesoblast cell therapy shows dose-related clinical benefit in patients with biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis
* Intends to enter into a strategic partnership to advance phase 3 development of allogeneic mpcs for biologic refractory ra
* A single intravenous infusion of proprietary allogeneic mpc product candidate, mpc-300-iv, was well tolerated
* Has acquired Nitritex Limited, a fast-growing UK-based, manufacturer of premium cleanroom and healthcare life sciences consumables
* Innoviva Inc - on January 28, 2017, Glaxosmithkline (GSK) announced launch of Anoro (umeclidinium/vilanterol) in France