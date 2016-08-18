UPDATE 2-Delta resumes limited U.S. domestic operations after systems outage
* Delta says canceled 150 flights to depart Sunday/early Monday (Updates with website back up)
Aug 18 Wal Mart Stores Inc :
* Q2 earnings per share $1.21; Q2 adjusted earnings per share of $1.07; Q2 total revenue $120.85 billion versus $120.23 billion
* Q2 net sales $119.41 billion versus $119.33 billion
* Q2 Walmart U.S. net sales $76.24 billion versus $73.96 billion
* Q2 Sam's Club net sales $14.54 billion versus $14.73 billion
* Sees Walmart U.S. comparable sales 1.0% to 1.5% for the 13-week period ending Oct. 28, 2016
* Q2 Walmart U.S. comparable sales (without fuel) up 1.6 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.02, revenue view $120.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 constant currency revenue $123.60 billion, up 2.8 percent; Q2 consolidated constant currency net sales up 2.3 percent
* Q2 globally, on constant currency basis, e-commerce sales, GMV increased 11.8% and 13.0%, respectively
* Q2 Walmart International net sales $28.62 billion versus $30.64 billion
* Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.90 to $1.00; sees fiscal year 2017 adjusted EPS $4.15 to $4.35
* Sees Sam's Club comparable sales without fuel slightly positive for the 13-week period ending Oct. 28, 2016
* Q2 Sam's Club comparable sales (without fuel) up 0.6 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Jan 30 Asian share markets and Wall Street stock futures fell on Monday after immigration curbs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump heightened concerns about the impact of the new administration's policies on trade and the economy.
Jan 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 28 points at 7,156 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.32 percent at 7184.49 points on Friday supported by Tesco, which soared 9.3 percent after agreeing to buy wholesale supplier Booker in a deal that cements its dominant position in the UK. * WS ATKINS: WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $