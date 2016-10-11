BRIEF-Auris Medical Holding AG provides update on its treatment for acute inner ear tinnitus
Oct 11 Auris Medical Holding AG :
* Auris Medical provides update on development of Keyzilen for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus
* based on insights from TACTT2 trial, submitting protocol amendment to regulatory agencies in Europe for TACTT3
* expects enrollment to resume in early 2017; top-line results from the expanded TACTT3 trial are now expected in early 2018
* says outcomes from TACTT2 and regulatory path forward will be reviewed with US FDA in early December 2016
* "disappointed that the TACTT2 trial failed to confirm the efficacy of keyzilen in the overall study population" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
