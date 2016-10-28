Oct 28 AutoNation Inc
* Q3 earnings per share from continuing operations $1.05
* Estimates Takata airbag recall negatively impacted q3 net
income from continuing operations by about $6 million after-tax
* At end of Q3, about 14 percent of Autonation's used
vehicle inventory was on hold due to Takata airbag recall
* Q3 total revenue of $5.6 billion, up 4 percent
* Announced acquisition of 3 premium luxury franchises, one
collision center, award of 3 premium luxury franchise add-points
* Board has authorized repurchase of up to an additional
$250 million of common stock
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.15, revenue view $5.61
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: