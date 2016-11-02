BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 AIG :
* Q3 earnings per share $0.42
* Q3 after-tax operating earnings per share $1.00
* Book value per common share, excluding AOCI and DTA, at quarter end was $61.41 versus $61.03 at end of Q2
* Q3 commercial insurance net premiums earned $4.50 billion versus $5.04 billion
* Q3 commercial insurance combined ratio 105.3 percent versus 102.3 percent
* Q3 return on equity was 2.1 percent, up 300 bps from the prior-year quarter
* Q3 net income included after-tax net realized capital losses of $0.48/share, on higher forex losses due to British pound weakening after Brexit
* Board of directors authorizes repurchase of $3.0 billion of additional shares of AIG common stock
* Board declared a cash dividend on AIG common stock of $0.32 per share, payable on December 22, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
