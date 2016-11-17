BRIEF-Global Telecom and Vimpelcom appoints Matthieu Galvani CEO of Djezzy
* Says Vimpelcom and co appoints Matthieu Galvani CEO of Djezzy Source: (http://bit.ly/2jU69x8) Further company coverage:
Nov 17 Wal-Mart Stores Inc :
* Q3 earnings per share $0.98
* Currency negatively impacted EPS by about $0.03 in Q3
* Q3 constant currency revenue $120.3 billion, up 2.5 percent
* Q3 e-commerce sales increased 20.6 percent on a constant currency basis
* Q3 net sales $117.18 billion versus $116.6 billion
* Q3 total revenues $118.18 billion versus $117.41 billion
* Sees full-year GAAP EPS $4.34 to $4.49 (previously $4.29 to $4.49)
* Sees adjusted full-year EPS $4.20 to $4.35 (previously $4.15 to $4.35)
* Sees Q4 Walmart U.S. comparable sales up 1 percent to 1.5 percent
* Sees Q4 Sam's Club comparable sales, without fuel up 1 percent to 1.5 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $118.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source: bit.ly/2fYR5eD Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on Wednesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview. * RB
ZURICH, Jan 26 Swiss biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it had agreed to be purchased by Johnson & Johnson in a $30 billion deal.