Dec 21 Honda R&D Co Ltd

* Says entering into formal discussions with Alphabet Inc's Waymo to integrate self-driving technology with Honda vehicles

* Says as part of collaboration, Honda could initially provide Waymo with vehicles modified to accommodate Waymo's self-driving technology

* Says if parties agree on formal agreement, Honda R&D engineers in Silicon Valley, Tochigi would work with Waymo engineers in Mountain View, Novi

* Says the vehicles would join Waymo's existing fleet, which are currently being tested across four U.S. cities