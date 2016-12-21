European shares hit 1-year high on M&A deal, Actelion soars
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
Dec 21 Honda R&D Co Ltd
* Says entering into formal discussions with Alphabet Inc's Waymo to integrate self-driving technology with Honda vehicles
* Says as part of collaboration, Honda could initially provide Waymo with vehicles modified to accommodate Waymo's self-driving technology
* Says if parties agree on formal agreement, Honda R&D engineers in Silicon Valley, Tochigi would work with Waymo engineers in Mountain View, Novi
* Says the vehicles would join Waymo's existing fleet, which are currently being tested across four U.S. cities Source text: bit.ly/2hbbtg4 Further company coverage:
* Alibaba affiliate, Ant Financial, nearing deal to buy MoneyGram International - WSJ citing sources Source text - http://on.wsj.com/2jzKUQs Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Jan 26 Actelion said the new research and development company to be created following the $30 billion takeover by Johnson & Johnson will be launched with 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.00 billion)in cash.