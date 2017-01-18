Jan 18 Citigroup Inc :

* Q4 earnings per share $1.14; Q4 revenue $17.01 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.12, revenue view $17.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tangible book value per share at Q4-end $64.57 versus $64.71 at Q3-end

* Q4 Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 12.5 percent versus 12.6 percent in Q3

* Q4 operating expenses $10.12 billion, down 9 percent

* Q4 net credit losses $1.70 billion, down 4 percent

* Return on tangible common equity 7.1 percent as of Q4-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: