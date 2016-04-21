April 21 GIC
* Lim Chow Kiat will be appointed deputy group president,
while concurrently group chief investment officer
* Jeffrey Jaensubhakij will be appointed deputy group chief
investment officer, while concurrently president, public markets
* Lim Kee Chong remains as deputy group chief investment
officer and concurrently director, integrated strategies group
* Tay Lim Hock remains as president of private equity &
infrastructure
* Goh Kok Huat remains as president of real estate and
concurrently chief operating officer
* Changes will take effect from 1 June 2016