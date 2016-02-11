Feb 11 AIG
* Q4 after-tax operating loss $1.10 per share; Q4 net loss
of $1.50 per diluted share on a reported basis
* Board of directors authorized the repurchase of an
additional $5.0 billion of AIG common shares
* Increased quarterly dividend by 14 percent to $0.32 per
share
* Recorded pre-tax non-operating restructuring costs of $222
million in the fourth quarter
* Q4 property casualty net premiums written $4.60 billion
versus $4.69 billion last year
* Q4 property casualty combined ratio 161.5 percent versus
103.4 percent last year
* Book value per common share at year-end $75.10 versus
$77.69 last year
* Book value per common share excluding AOCI and DTA at
year-end $58.94 versus $58.23 last year
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.93 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
