Feb 25 Gap Inc

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.57; Qtrly earnings per share $0.53

* Expects diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $2.20 to $2.25 for fiscal year 2016

* Expects total inventory to be down in low single digits at end of Q1

* For FY 2016, expects capital spending to be about $650 million

* To maintain an annual dividend at the current level of $0.92 per share in fiscal year 2016

* Q4 comparable sales were down 7 percent

* At end of Q4, inventory dollars per store were about flat

* In FY 2016, expects operating margin to be about 9.5 percent

* Board approved a new $1 billion share repurchase authorization