Feb 25 Gap Inc
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.57; Qtrly earnings
per share $0.53
* Expects diluted earnings per share to be in the range of
$2.20 to $2.25 for fiscal year 2016
* Expects total inventory to be down in low single digits at
end of Q1
* For FY 2016, expects capital spending to be about $650
million
* To maintain an annual dividend at the current level of
$0.92 per share in fiscal year 2016
* Q4 comparable sales were down 7 percent
* At end of Q4, inventory dollars per store were about flat
* In FY 2016, expects operating margin to be about 9.5
percent
* Board approved a new $1 billion share repurchase
authorization
