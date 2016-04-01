April 1 FCA US LLC

* Finished March with an 82-day supply of inventory, or 644,474 units

* Reported U.S. sales of 213,187 vehicles, up 8 percent compared with sales in March 2015

* Forecasts U.S. March industry auto sales to be 17.1 million vehicles on annualized basis, including medium and heavy trucks Source text (bit.ly/1MGQxsT) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )