Feb 26 U.S. CDC:
* U.S. CDC provides information on six confirmed and
probable cases of sexual transmission of zika virus from male
travelers to female nontravelers
* U.S. CDC says report suggests that sexual transmission of
zika virus might be more common than previously reported
* U.S. CDC says no zika virus-related hospitalizations or
deaths were reported among pregnant women
* U.S. CDC says pregnancy outcomes included three live
births with two apparently healthy infants and one infant with
severe microcephaly
* U.S. CDC releases report with preliminary information on
testing for zika infection of u.s. Pregnant women who traveled
to areas with zika virus
* U.S. CDC says as of february 17, 2016, nine u.s. Pregnant
travelers with zika virus infection had been identified
* U.S. CDC says outcomes included 2 early pregnancy losses,
2 elective terminations, 3 live births; 2 pregnancies continuing
without known complications