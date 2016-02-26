Feb 26 U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC provides information on six confirmed and probable cases of sexual transmission of zika virus from male travelers to female nontravelers

* U.S. CDC says report suggests that sexual transmission of zika virus might be more common than previously reported

* U.S. CDC says no zika virus-related hospitalizations or deaths were reported among pregnant women

* U.S. CDC says pregnancy outcomes included three live births with two apparently healthy infants and one infant with severe microcephaly

* U.S. CDC releases report with preliminary information on testing for zika infection of u.s. Pregnant women who traveled to areas with zika virus

* U.S. CDC says as of february 17, 2016, nine u.s. Pregnant travelers with zika virus infection had been identified

* U.S. CDC says outcomes included 2 early pregnancy losses, 2 elective terminations, 3 live births; 2 pregnancies continuing without known complications