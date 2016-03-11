BRIEF-Invisible Sentinel Inc says raises $7.6 mln in equity financing
* Invisible Sentinel Inc says raises $7.6 million in equity financing - SEC Filing
March 11 (Reuters) -
* U.S. CDC issues revision to zika travel notices
* U.S. CDC says elevations above 2,000 meters (6,500 feet) are considered to have minimal likelihood for vector-borne Zika virus transmission
April 18 A Republican senator said on Tuesday he had written to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) raising questions about reports of "troubling conduct" by psychiatric hospital operator Universal Health Services Inc .