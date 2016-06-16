June 16 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Two deaths occurred during the study, both in the linezolid group

* Iv to oral omadacycline was generally safe and well tolerated

* Omadacycline met primary, secondary efficacy outcomes designated by fda and ema in phase 3 study in acute bacterial skin infections