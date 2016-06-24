U.S.-based stock funds attract $13.8 bln in latest week -Lipper
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Investors poured $13.8 billion into U.S.-based stock funds in the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the funds largest inflows since November 2016.
June 24 U.S. CDC
* released results of investigation into potential health impact that to lead contamination in Flint, Michigan water supply had on blood lead levels of children
* Lead screening recommendations urge state,local health depts to develop recommendations for health-care providers; says also expanded medicaid
* Blood lead levels higher for young children who drank the water after switch to Flint river water Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 Republicans in Congress struggled on Thursday with their efforts to dismantle Obamacare, with conservatives urging haste while some lawmakers said the task had become more of a repair job than the repeal of the U.S. healthcare law promised by President Donald Trump's administration.
* Jennison Associates Llc reports 6.9 percent passive stake in Dermira Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing