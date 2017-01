Nov 14 Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd :

* Ujjivan gets RBI nod to commence small finance bank operations Source text:

Mumbai, November 14, 2016: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of Ujjivan Financial Services Limited) has received the final licence from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to carry on Small Finance Bank (SFB) business in India subject to the terms and conditions as mentioned in RBI letter dated November 11, 2016.

