Aug 16 (Reuters) -
* Intend to have high-volume, fully autonomous SAE level
4-capable vehicle in commercial operation in 2021 in
ride-hailing or ride-sharing service
* Ford Motor Co says investing in or collaborating with four
startups on autonomous vehicle development
* Ford says also doubling Silicon Valley team and more than
doubling Palo Alto campus
* Ford says will triple autonomous vehicle test fleet this
year, with plans to triple it again next year
* Ford says acquired Israel-based company SAIPS; has
invested in civil maps to further develop high-resolution 3D
mapping capabilities
* Ford says has an exclusive licensing agreement with
Nirenberg Neuroscience LLC
Source - ford.to/2bvEgY9