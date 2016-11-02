Nov 2 Take-two Interactive Software Inc :

* Q2 earnings per share $0.39; Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.45; Q2 net revenue $420.2 million, up 21 percent

* sees Q3 net revenue $475 million to $525 million; sees Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.18 to $0.32; sees Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.30 to $0.40

* sees FY net revenue $1.75 billion to $1.85 billion; sees FY GAAP earnings per share $1.80 to $2.09; sees FY non-GAAP earnings per share $2.00 to $2.25

* sees Q3 bookings $650 million to $700 million; sees FY bookings $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion

* Q2 bookings $452.8 million, up 28 percent