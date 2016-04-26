April 26 Apple Inc :

* Q2 earnings per share $1.90

* Q2 revenue $50.56 billion versus $58.01 billion last year

* Board has authorized an increase of $50 billion to the company's program to return capital to shareholders

* Board has approved increase of 10 percent to quarterly dividend and has declared dividend of $0.57 per share, payable on May 12, 2016

* Under expanded capital program, Apple plans to spend cumulative total of $250 billion of cash by end of march 2018

* As part of updated capital program, board increased share repurchase authorization to $175 billion from $140 billion level announced last year

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.00, revenue view $51.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 revenue between $41 billion and $43 billion

* Sees Q3 gross margin between 37.5 percent and 38 percent

* Sees Q3 operating expenses between $6 billion and $6.1 billion

* Q3 revenue view $47.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 Greater China revenue $12.49 billion versus $16.82 billion last year

* Q2 gross margin was 39.4 percent compared to 40.8 percent in the year-ago quarter

* Q2 iPhone sales 51.2 million units versus 61.2 million units last year

* International sales accounted for 67 percent of the quarter's revenue

* Q2 iPad sales 10.3 million units versus 12.6 million units last year

* Q2 MAC sales 4 million units versus 4.6 million units last year

* Q2 MAC revenue $5.11 billion versus $5.62 billion last year

* Q2 services revenue $5.99 billion versus $5 billion last year

* Q2 other products revenue $2.19 billion versus $1.69 billion last year

* "Plans to continue to access the domestic and international debt markets to assist in funding" capital program

* Also expects to continue to net-share-settle vesting restricted stock units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: