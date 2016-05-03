May 3 Match Group Inc :

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.11; Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.03; Q1 total revenue $285.3 million versus $235.1 million last year

* Says tinder surpassed 1 million in paid members as of the end of Q1

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $281.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: