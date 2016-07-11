UPDATE 1-Former HBOS bankers found guilty in $307 million fraud trial
LONDON, Jan 30 Two former HBOS bankers and four other people were found guilty on Monday in a $307 million fraud trial.
July 11 Starbucks
* Says This October, All Partners And Store Managers In U.S. Company Operated stores will receive an increase in base pay of 5 percent or greater
* Starbucks says will be adding future annual enhancement to its bean stock program to recognize contributions of tenured partners
* Changes will result in compensation increases between 5 percent and 15 percent for all u.s. Company operated store partners in good standing
* Starbucks says range of base pay increase for partners and store managers will be determined by geographic and market factors
* Will be doubling annual bean stock award for u.s. Company operated hourly store partners that reach 2 yrs of continuous service with company Source (bit.ly/29JkQPJ) Further company coverage:
* The New York Times announces The Daily, a new daily audio show
VIENNA, Jan 30 Telekom Austria, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, reported an expected fall in its full-year core profit due to tough price competition in mobile markets and harsh economic conditions in some areas.