July 11 Starbucks

* Says This October, All Partners And Store Managers In U.S. Company Operated stores will receive an increase in base pay of 5 percent or greater

* Starbucks says will be adding future annual enhancement to its bean stock program to recognize contributions of tenured partners

* Changes will result in compensation increases between 5 percent and 15 percent for all u.s. Company operated store partners in good standing

* Starbucks says range of base pay increase for partners and store managers will be determined by geographic and market factors

* Will be doubling annual bean stock award for u.s. Company operated hourly store partners that reach 2 yrs of continuous service with company