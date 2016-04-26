BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says car industry consolidation still important
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
April 26 Edwards Lifesciences Corp
* Edwards Lifesciences says 2016 THVT sales guidance raised to $1.4 - $1.6 bln
* Edwards lifesciences says q1 transcatheter heart valve therapy sales of $367.8 million, up 37.0 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, supporting views that the economy lost significant momentum in the first quarter.