June 16 U.S. CPSC
* Lumber liquidators agreed to not resume sales of laminate
wood flooring previously imported from china
* Lumber liquidators will continue its voluntary program to
test for formaldehyde emissions in consumers' homes
* Any future sale, disposal or transfer of the inventory can
only take place with cpsc's approval
* In homes where chinese-made laminate flooring is found to
emit elevated levels of formaldehyde, lumber liquidators will
provide any required remediation
Source text for Eikon:
(Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223
8780)