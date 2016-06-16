June 16 U.S. CPSC

* Lumber liquidators agreed to not resume sales of laminate wood flooring previously imported from china

* Lumber liquidators will continue its voluntary program to test for formaldehyde emissions in consumers' homes

* Any future sale, disposal or transfer of the inventory can only take place with cpsc's approval

* In homes where chinese-made laminate flooring is found to emit elevated levels of formaldehyde, lumber liquidators will provide any required remediation