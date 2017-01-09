Jan 9 Kite Pharma Inc :

* Kite Pharma establishes strategic partnership with Daiichi Sankyo to develop and commercialize axicabtagene ciloleucel (kte-c19) in Japan

* Kite Pharma - Daiichi Sankyo will make an upfront payment to kite of $50 million

* Kite Pharma says will be eligible to receive future payments totaling up to $200 million for development and commercial milestones

* Kite Pharma says is also entitled to receive sales royalties in the low to mid double digit range

* Kite pharma - under terms, Daiichi Sankyo will be responsible for development and commercialization of axicabtagene ciloleucel in Japan