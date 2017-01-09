Starbucks nominates Microsoft CEO Nadella to its board
Jan 25 Starbucks Corp nominated Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Satya Nadella to its board at a time when the company is increasingly focusing on technology to drive sales.
Jan 9 Kite Pharma Inc :
* Kite Pharma establishes strategic partnership with Daiichi Sankyo to develop and commercialize axicabtagene ciloleucel (kte-c19) in Japan
* Kite Pharma - Daiichi Sankyo will make an upfront payment to kite of $50 million
* Kite Pharma says will be eligible to receive future payments totaling up to $200 million for development and commercial milestones
* Kite Pharma says is also entitled to receive sales royalties in the low to mid double digit range
* Kite pharma - under terms, Daiichi Sankyo will be responsible for development and commercialization of axicabtagene ciloleucel in Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Boeing Co posted quarterly profit and operating cash that beat analysts' estimates, and promised an even better performance in 2017, thanks to "relentless" cost cutting, rising productivity and U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-business agenda.
Jan 25 Cisco Systems Inc's surprise and costly acquisition of business software firm AppDynamics Inc just two days ahead of its market debut suggests that U.S. tech startups are finding more value in buyouts amid a still-tepid IPO market.