Jan 26 Raytheon Co
* Raytheon co - q4 earnings per share from continuing
operations $1.84; q4 net sales $6.2 billion versus. $6.3 billion
last year
* Raytheon co - q4 bookings $7.6 billion versus. $7.9
billion last year; backlog at end of 2016 was $36.9 billion,
increase of about 6 percent compared to end of 2015
* Raytheon co - sees 2017 earnings per share from continuing
operations $7.20 to $7.35; sees 2017 net sales $24.8 billion to
$25.3 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.86, revenue view $6.56
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $7.50, revenue view $25.55
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raytheon co - impact of adopting new revenue recognition
standard on 2015 and 2016 net sales and operating income was not
material
