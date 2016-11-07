Nov 7 Perkinelmer Inc

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.52; Q3 adjusted earnings per share of $0.68

* Q3 GAAP revenue of $548 million versus $563 million in the comparable prior period

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $572.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For the full year 2016, sees gaap eps from continuing operations of $2.24 to $2.26

* For the full year 2016, sees adjusted earnings per share of $2.75 to $2.77