BRIEF-Nicholas Financial quarterly earnings per share $0.21
* Revenue decreased 3% to $22.0 million for three months ended December 31, 2016
June 27 (Reuters) -
* The Medicines Company Announces Positive Top-Line results for Phase 3 Tango 1 clinical trial of Carbavance
* Medicines Co - Carbavance met both FDA and EMA primary endpoints in patients with complicated urinary tract infections
* Medicines Co - Expects to submit a new drug application to the FDA in early 2017 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Revenue decreased 3% to $22.0 million for three months ended December 31, 2016
* Ralph Lauren CEO Stefan Larsson - "Board, Ralph, and I have over the last month worked very hard to find common ground" - conf call
* Emerald Health announces increase in bought deal to $12 million