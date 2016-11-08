BRIEF-First Quantum Minerals sees 2017 copper production of 570,000 tonnes
* Sees 2017 total net capital expenditure of $1.07 billion
Nov 8 CVS Health Corp :
* CVS Health reports third quarter results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.64
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.43 from continuing operations
* Q3 revenue $44.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $45.29 billion
* Q3 same store sales rose 2.3 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.77 to $5.93
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $5.16 to $5.33
* Lowers and narrows 2016 guidance
* raised outlook for full year cash flow from operations to $9.1 billion-$9.3 billion; sees FY free cash flow $6.8 billion-$7.0 billion
* In Q4 of 2016, expects to deliver GAAP diluted eps of $1.52 to $1.58 and adjusted eps of $1.64 to $1.70
* sees full year GAAP diluted eps lowered and narrowed to $4.84 to $4.90 from $4.92 to $5.00
* sees full year adjusted eps lowered and narrowed to $5.77 to $5.83 from $5.81 to $5.89
* Board of directors approved a new share repurchase program for up to $15 billion of company's outstanding common stock
* Qtrly same store sales increased 2.3% versus Q3 of 2015
* Included in preliminary 2017 outlook is impact from projected loss of more than 40 million retail prescriptions related to marketplace changes
* Qtrly pharmacy same store sales rose 3.4%
* Recent pharmacy network changes in marketplace expected to cause some retail prescriptions to migrate out of cvs pharmacies this quarter
* Qtrly front store same store sales decreased 1.0%
* "We are currently experiencing slowing prescription growth in overall market as well as a soft seasonal business"
* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.85; FY2017 earnings per share view $6.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "While we expect a healthy increase in pbm operating profit growth in 2017, we expect a decrease in retail operating profit growth"
* Pharmacy network changes, slowing prescription growth in market leading us to reduce mid-point of our guidance for this year by 5 cents per share
KINSHASA, Jan 26 Freeport-McMoRan Inc paid $33 million to resolve claims brought against it by Congo state miner Gecamines over the sale of its majority stake in the Tenke copper mine to China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC), it said in a statement.
Jan 26 BNY Mellon Wealth Management said on Thursday it promoted Peter Wilson to wealth manager in Delaware.