UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 1 Monro Muffler Brake Inc :
* Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. announces third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q3 sales $288.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $275 million
* Sees Q4 2017 earnings per share $0.39 to $0.44
* Sees Q4 2017 sales $262 million to $268 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/
* Updates FY 2017 earnings per share outlook to $1.95 to $2.00
* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.032 billion to $1.038 billion
* Q3 earnings per share $0.53
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly comparable store sales increased 2.3%
* Signs definitive agreement to acquire 16 stores
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly comparable store sales increased approximately 6% for tires and were flat for maintenance services
* Qtrly comparable store sales declined approximately 2% for alignments, 3% for brakes and 5% for front end/shocks
* Has signed definitive agreement to acquire 16 stores from a Car-X franchisee, including 13 locations in Illinois, 3 locations in Iowa
* New 16 stores are expected to add approximately $15 million in annualized sales and will continue to operate under Car-X brand
* Fiscal 2017 comparable store sales guidance has been revised to a decline in range of 3.0% to 2.5%
* Sees Q4 comparable store sales decline of 2.5% to 1.0%
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $269.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.07, revenue view $1.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects that comparable store sales will be positive in February and March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources