July 19 Jounce Therapeutics:
* Jounce Therapeutics says to receive upfront payment of
$225 million and $36 million equity investment, up to $2.3
billion in future milestone payments
* Jounce Therapeutics announces global strategic
collaboration with Celgene to develop, commercialize
immuno-oncology treatments for cancer patients
* Jounce Therapeutics says Celgene to get options to jointly
develop JTX-2011, additional immunotherapies targeting B cells,
T regulatory cells
* Celgene has option to opt-in at defined stages of
development across programs; after opt-in, cos to share u.s.
Profits, losses
