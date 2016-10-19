UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 19 Mattel Inc
* Mattel Inc says Q3 reported earnings per share $0.68
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.70
* Q3 net sales $1.80 billion versus $1.79 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.71, revenue view $1.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says "we remain broadly on track to deliver on our full-year outlook"
* Says Q3 gross margin decreased 60 basis points, driven mainly by negative impact from changes in currency exchange rates
* Says for Q3, worldwide gross sales for Mattel Girls & Boys brands were $1.06 billion, down 5 percent as reported and down 4 percent in constant currency
* Says Q3 worldwide gross sales for Fisher-Price brands were $661.5 million, up 6 percent as reported and up 8 percent in constant currency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
