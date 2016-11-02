BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Zynga Inc :
* Q3 loss per share $0.05; Q3 revenue $182.4 million, down 7 percent year-over-year and flat sequentially
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $187.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says Q3 bookings of $196.7 million, up 12 percent year-over-year and up 13 percent sequentially
* Says Q3 average daily active users were 18 million versus 19 million a year ago
* Sees Q4 revenue in the range of $180 million to $190 million; sees Q4 loss per share $0.03
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $202.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 bookings in the range of $185 million to $195 million
* Says authorized share buyback program for up to $200 million of outstanding class A common stock
* Says new share buyback program remains in effect through end of Oct. 2018, will be funded from existing cash on hand or other sources of funding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.