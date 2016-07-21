July 21 Travelers Companies Inc :

* Q2 net written premiums $6.35 billion versus $6.17 billion last year

* Q2 combined ratio 93.1 percent versus 90.8 percent last year

* Q2 pre-tax net investment income $549 million versus $632 million last year

* Q2 catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance $333 million versus $221 million last year

* Q2 earnings per share $2.24, Q2 operating earnings per share $2.20; Q2 total revenue $6.79 billion versus $6.71 billion last year

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.07, revenue view $6.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Book value per share at quarter-end $85.73 versus $77.51 last year; adjusted book value per share at quarter-end $77.61 versus $73.09 year ago

* Q2 underwriting gain $388 million versus $511 million last year

* Catastrophe losses in quarter primarily resulted from wind, hail storms in several U.S regions, fort McMurray wildfires in Canada