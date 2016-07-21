BRIEF-Crown Castle announces proposed offering of senior notes
* Crown castle international corp - commencing a public offering of senior notes due 2027
July 21 Travelers Companies Inc :
* Q2 net written premiums $6.35 billion versus $6.17 billion last year
* Q2 combined ratio 93.1 percent versus 90.8 percent last year
* Q2 pre-tax net investment income $549 million versus $632 million last year
* Q2 catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance $333 million versus $221 million last year
* Q2 earnings per share $2.24, Q2 operating earnings per share $2.20; Q2 total revenue $6.79 billion versus $6.71 billion last year
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.07, revenue view $6.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Book value per share at quarter-end $85.73 versus $77.51 last year; adjusted book value per share at quarter-end $77.61 versus $73.09 year ago
* Q2 underwriting gain $388 million versus $511 million last year
* Catastrophe losses in quarter primarily resulted from wind, hail storms in several U.S regions, fort McMurray wildfires in Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed and expanded signature partnership
DHAKA, Jan 30 Bangladesh is hiring an international firm to assess reserves at Chevron Corp's natural gas fields in the country before placing a formal bid to buy the assets, its energy minister told Reuters on Monday.