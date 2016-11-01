PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 1 General Motors Co
* Total U.S. sales in October were 258,626 vehicles, down less than 2 percent from last year
* Sold 208,290 vehicles in October to individual or "retail" customers in U.S., up 3 percent from last year
* Estimates seasonally adjusted annual selling rate (SAAR) for light vehicles in October was approximately 18.0 million units
* Says Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck Oct sales down 3.6 percent from year ago
* Says on a calendar year-to-date basis, GM estimates the light-vehicle SAAR was 17.4 million units Source (bit.ly/2f9dfMe) Further company coverage:
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. announces 3-for-2 stock split and quarterly dividend increase of 12.5%
* Civeo Corporation comments on recent macroeconomic developments and issues fourth quarter 2016 preliminary financial information and 2017 financial guidance