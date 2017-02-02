UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Feb 2 Callaway Golf Co :
* Acquisition of Ogio International expected to contribute about $45 million in revenue for FY 2017
* Reports Q4 2016 sales $164 million
* Callaway Golf Company announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results, reflecting continued sales growth, brand momentum, and market share gains as well as increased profitability and cash flows; and provides 2017 financial guidance
* Reports Q4 2016 sales up 7 percent
* Q4 earnings per share $1.28
* Callaway Golf Co says recognized a non-cash income tax benefit in Q4 of 2016 of $157 million
* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.18
* Callaway golf co says for q4 of 2016, company's gross margin improved 530 basis points to 38.6% as compared to 33.3% for comparable period in 2015
* Q4 sales $164 million versus i/b/e/s view $170.8 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $935.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Callaway golf - estimates that its 2017 pro-forma gross margin will improve approximately 120 basis points from last year on a constant currency basis
* Sees 2017 gaap estimate earnings per share $0.17 - $0.23
* Sees 2017 gaap net sales $910 - $935 million
* Sees 2017 net sales gaap estimate $910 - $935 million
* Sees 2017 pro forma estimate earnings per share $0.21 - $0.27
* Sees 2017 pro forma constant currency estimate earnings per share $0.31 - $0.37
* Sees q1 2017 gaap estimate earnings per share $0.17 - $0.20
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $292.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $935.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 pro forma estimate earnings per share $0.19 - $0.22
* Sees Q1 2017 pro forma constant currency estimate earnings per share $0.21 - $0.24
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
