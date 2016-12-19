CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as resource gains offset lower financials
TORONTO, Jan 24 Canada's main stock index rose in early trade as gains for energy and materials stocks amid higher commodity prices offset losses for the heavyweight financial group.
Dec 19 Loxo Oncology Inc
* Loxo Oncology outlines plans for accelerated path to U.S.FDA approval for larotrectinib (loxo-101) and provides comprehensive pipeline update
* Loxo Oncology - expects to be in a position to report top-line data for NDA dataset of larotrectinib in second half of 2017
* Loxo Oncology - plans to present clinical data from the scout phase 1/2 trial in pediatric patients in mid-2017
* Loxo Oncology - larotrectinib program currently about 85% enrolled to goal, plans to complete enrollment for primary efficacy analysis in early 2017
* Loxo Oncology - expects to submit nda for larotrectinib in late 2017 or early 2018 and a european marketing authorisation application in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management LP, a shareholder in Virtus Investment Partners Inc , recommended that the company should fund its $513 million purchase of RidgeWorth Investment primarily with cash to maximize returns.
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump pushed the chief executives of General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday to increase production in the United States and boost American employment.