UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 8 Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers:
* India's November total domestic passenger vehicle sales at 240979 vehicles - industry body
* India's November domestic passenger car sales 173606 vehicles, up 0.29 percent versus year ago - industry body
* India's November two-wheeler sales 1243251 vehicles, down 5.85 percent versus year ago -industry body
* India's November total domestic passenger vehicle sales up 1.82 percent versus year ago - industry body
* India's November commercial vehicle sales 45773 vehicles, down 11.58 percent versus year ago -industry body
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources