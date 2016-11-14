Nov 14 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc

* Corbus Pharma says positive topline results showing clear signal of clinical benefit with Resunab (JBT-101) in phase 2 study in Systemic Sclerosis

* there were no serious, severe, or unexpected adverse events related to JBT-101

* difference in CRISS scores over trial period between JBT-101 and placebo groups was significant